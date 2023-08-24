LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning the public about a man accused of assaulting and robbing women with a handgun over the last several months in the department's Third Division.
The department said it's happened in the same areas and believes "there is a pattern emerging." The incidents happened off Terry Road, near West Pages Lane, Greenwood Drive, and Dixie Highway near East Pages Lane.
Investigators said six women have been assaulted. Police believe one of those victims was sexually assaulted.
The incidents have happened "relatively close to each other" between midnight and 5 a.m., according to police.
LMPD said the description of the suspect and use of a handgun in each case is similar.
The department is warning the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Police suggest traveling in numbers when possible, parking in well-lit areas, trusting your instincts, avoiding distractions — such as a cellphone — and keeping your hands free.
The first recorded incident shared by LMPD happened just before 4 a.m. on June 25 in the 6800 block of Yazoo Street. Police said a female victim reported that a suspect approached her from behind, hitting her in the back of the head with a handgun and taking her purse before fleeing on foot. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing black clothing and a black mask.
Just after 5 a.m. on July 20, police said a female victim was approached in the 7900 block of Moss Creek Drive by a suspect who pointed a handgun at her. Police said the suspect demanded her phone and lottery tickets, which she gave to him. Police said he then hit her in the face with a handgun before fleeing on foot. The suspect was described as a "thin build Black male" about 6-feet tall with light skin, wearing black clothing.
At 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, LMPD said a female victim was approached in the 7900 block of Moss Creek Drive. Police said the suspect approached her from behind, pointing a gun at her and demanded the victim's property, but took off when she began to scream. The suspect was described as a "thin build Black male wearing all black with a mask."
Another incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 13 in the 6800 block of Yazoo Street. LMPD said a suspect approached a female and began following her until she began making a phone call for help. Police said he was described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 inches tall with a "thin build," wearing black clothing and carrying a black mask.
On Aug. 18, just before 2:30 a.m., a female victim was approached while sitting in her vehicle in the 5400 block of Eight Bells Lane. Police said the suspect got into her vehicle, showed a handgun and demanded money, forcing the victim at gunpoint to drive to a nearby ATM. Police said the suspect then drove the victim back to Eight Bells Lane before fleeing on foot. He was described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 inches tall with light skin and a thin build, wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored mask.
The most recent recorded case happened Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4:20 a.m. LMPD said the suspect hit a female victim in the head and face multiple times with a handgun, causing injury, in the 8500 block of Tallahatchie Street. The suspect, described as a tall Black male with a thin build, fled on foot, police said.
LMPD said its Office of Sexual and Physical Investigations Unit is investigating one of the cases, while detectives with the Third Division investigate the others.
Anyone with information in any case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
This story will be updated.
