LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who knew Louisville's latest homicide victim said she was helpful, generous, and many referred to her as "mom."
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 40-year-old Jennifer McDermott was shot and killed over the weekend.
Police responded to a shooting in the grassy area near I-65 Northbound near Woodbine Street. According to police, the victim -- now identified as McDermott -- died at the scene not long after midnight Saturday morning.
Although the report from the coroner's office lists a home address for McDermott in Louisville, those who knew her said she had been living on the streets for years, near the area where the shooting happened.
"She was a great person," said Jeff Gill, founder of Hip Hop Cares, a homeless outreach program.
Gill is often seen in his van driving around different parts of the city handing out blankets and other supplies to those living on the streets. He said he first met McDermott about four years ago. He described her as a "beautiful soul."
He said she had been living in at a homeless camp off Woodbine Street for nine to 10 months.
"She was the type of person to see you walk past with no shoes on and go through her belongings to find a pair to fit you," Gill said.
Monday afternoon, he held onto several pieces of paper filled with handwritten notes. He said McDermott wrote the letter for him when he was going through a difficult time a few months ago.
"She took it upon herself to write down a bunch of positive quotes and uplifting words and she said a few words to me personally. This letter kind of defines who I believe she was," said Gill. "She was a beautiful person."
Gill said McDermott did not deserve to be shot, and he has no clue who would want to hurt her.
LMPD said there are no suspects or arrests in the case. The Homicide Unit is investigating.
Gill said for other people living in homeless camps around the area, they're dealing with more than just heartbreak after this loss.
"Everybody's having a really hard time right now," he said. "A hard time understanding and with the manner of which she passed it's -- there's a lot of questions, and within those questions for the people that are still out here lie a lot of fear."
Gill believes more needs to be done to help the city's homeless community.
"In my opinion, what should be talked about the most is that fact that if she wasn't out here, if she was somewhere safe, if she was in a space that was safe, she would still be here right now. Along with a lot of other people. They don't have to have these dangers," he said.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5763) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
