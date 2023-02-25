LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead just off I-65 near Old Louisville.
LMPD Officer Dwight Mitchell reports officers with LMPD's 4th Divison responded to a call of a shooting in a grassy area adjacent to I-65 Northbound near Woodbine Street.
When officers arrived, they found an adult woman who had been shot. She received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspects at this time.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.
