LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman found shot to death just off Interstate 65 near Old Louisville early Saturday morning has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Jennifer S. McDermott, 40, of Louisville died of a gunshot wound.
Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult woman in a grassy area just off I-65 north near Woodbine Street.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have not released any information about suspects.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5763) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
