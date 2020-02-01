LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Major the groundhog made an appearance in Louisville Saturday — but didn't make any predictions about a long winter or early spring.
Second Chances Wildlife Rescue held a Groundhog Day celebration Feb. 1 at The Parklands of Floyds Park to teach children about groundhogs.
Children took guided hikes to search for groundhog burrows and also participated in science and weather experiments.
"We're just getting families out to the park to learn a little bit about groundhogs, why it's a national holiday and just to be able to get out in the park and experience nature," said Curtis Caarman, director of education at The Parklands of Floyds Fork.
Saturday's Groundhog Day celebration was the first of several family days planned at The Parklands of Floyds Fork in 2020.
