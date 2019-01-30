LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he poured kerosene on a woman and set her on fire.
According to a spokesman for Kentucky State Police, the incident took place on Dec. 22, at about 6:30 p.m.
Police say they were called to a home on Harley Lane, in Bedford, Kentucky.
Trooper Steven Dykes says police determined that 36-year-old James McFarland got into a domestic argument with a woman at the home. They say he then poured kerosene on both the woman and the house, and set the kerosene on fire.
Police say the woman sustained burns to her body and was taken to University Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known, but Trooper Dykes said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
McFarland was arrested on Friday and booked into the Oldham County Detention Center. He's charged with first-degree assault, first-degree arson and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
