LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ASUN Conference will hold its indoor track championships in Louisville starting in 2025.
Bellarmine University will host the ASUN Indoor Track and Field Championships for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons.
The championships will be held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center located in the city's Russell neighborhood.
Louisville Tourism estimates the three-year run of the championships will bring in more than $2 million to the city.
The Norton track facility has already attracted large track events since it opened in 2021. Next week, it will host the 2023 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
