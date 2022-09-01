LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Bellarmine University scholarship covers full tuition — including books — for qualifying students seeking to attend the school.
According to a news release distributed by the university Thursday, the school's new Hope Kentucky Scholarship Program will be available to Kentucky high school graduates, "who have a financial barrier for attending college, based on their Federal Pell Grant status."
The school said the new scholarship fulfills a commitment to make college accessible to Kentucky students who might otherwise not pursue a degree.
"Cost is a barrier for so many of our talented students in the Commonwealth," Lauren Keeling, assistant vice president of enrollment management and interim dean of admission, said in a statement. "Bellarmine's goal is to help them accomplish their dreams and achieve their highest potential, no matter their financial background."
According to the news release, the scholarship program covers all tuition and fees for traditional first-year students. Students who attended a public, private or home school in Kentucky can apply.
"The program's funding is applied to any remaining costs for a student after all other institutional, state and federal funds have been applied," the news release states. "As long as the student is admitted to Bellarmine and stays enrolled full time, files the FAFSA each year by December 1 and remains eligible for federal Pell grants, the funding is renewable for eight semesters."
About 30% of first-year Bellarmine students are eligible for Pell grants, according to the university.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.