LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is ready to get things swimming again.
The Belle announced its opening day of the 2020 season will be Wednesday, June 17.
"We're back!" a news release states. "Belle of Louisville Riverboats crew have been patiently waiting for the day that we could welcome you back on board and that day is almost here! We're (finally) launching 2020 season with new programming and even better passenger experiences."
The Belle's newest offering is "Home Port Adventure Days," a museum-style experience that allows visitors to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Belle of Louisville.
There will also be a limited reopening excursion schedule, including picnic lunch cruises on Saturdays.
Only a limited amount of people will be allowed on board.
