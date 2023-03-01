LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sister Jean Delores Schmidt, the beloved nun and devout basketball fan, makes no bones about who she thinks is going to win this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.
She predicts Kentucky will take the NCAA Championship.
"Right now, it looks to me as though Kentucky will," she said during an appearance on Good Morning America.
Sister Jean, as she is typically called, is the 103-year-old chaplain for Loyola Chicago men's basketball team. She gained overnight popularity when Loyola Chicago made a run to the Final Four in 2018.
According to a report by LEX 18, her prediction coincides with the Wildcats rejoining the AP Top 25 after a seven-week absence. Kentucky is ranked No. 23 ahead of the final two games of the regular season.
UK is on a four-game winning streak after besting No. 12 Tennessee, Auburn and Florida.
The SEC Tournament is March 8-12. The men's NCAA bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. on March 12.
