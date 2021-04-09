LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. was appointed as commissioner of Kentucky State Police, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday.
The 25-year veteran of KSP has served in a variety of assignments, including investigative operations, field training officer, post commander, operations east troop major and administration division lieutenant colonel, among other roles.
"As your commissioner, I am committed to protecting the integrity of all investigations, interactions with the public and our state officials as we conduct law enforcement the right way," Burnett said.
In a news release, Beshear said he believes in Burnett's ability to lead KSP into the future.
"He is already working to increase recruitment and create a more diverse workforce, which is crucial to fulfilling our state's law enforcement duties," Beshear said.
Burnett was sworn in by Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C. Noble at a ceremony in the Capitol in Frankfort.
The Bell County native has been acting commissioner since the resignation of former commissioner Rodney Brewer last November.
