LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Kentucky in mid-December.
The news was announced by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in his Monday evening news conference.
"We believe that we are going to get our first allocation of Pfizer vaccines as early as mid-December," Beshear said. "This will all depend on when it gets initial approval, and then the shipping occurs. We believe that we can get first allocation of the Moderna vaccine as early as two weeks after when we get Pfizer vaccines."
Calling the vaccines "miracles," Beshear said the initial shipment of Pfizer vaccines would be "very limited," at 38,025 doses. He said CVS and Walgreens would distribute those doses to long-term care residents and staff, as well as to front-line COVID-19 health workers.
Beshear added that 76,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected two weeks later.
The governor cited national studies showing that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective overall, but 100 percent effective, when it comes to severe cases.
"We can put this entire pandemic in the past," Beshear said.
"Think about that," he added. "After all that we have been though, after all that we have lost, and all of the people that we are going to miss, we have a chance to beat this thing, and to render it into something that can't harm anybody else ever again."
This story will be updated.
