LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear wants help jump start the expansion of Waterfront Park into west Louisville.
Beshear announced Tuesday that he is setting aside $10 million in his proposed 2022-23 budget to expand Waterfront Park west into the Portland and Russell neighborhoods between 10th and 14th streets.
“The project is going to connect downtown Louisville and west Louisville along the river, creating one waterfront,” Beshear said.
The expansion will include plazas, gardens, a large observation pier and an interactive learning center called “Playworks.”
Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur said the expansion west is long overdue. A Waterfront Park in the west end will be Waterfont Park's best end, he joked.
“My kids, residents of the Russell neighborhood, they love this park," Arthur said. "And after the expansion, they can walk to it.”
But the money is not yet in the bank. The General Assembly has the final say on the state budget, but Beshear said the commonwealth is in good financial shape.
“Every month has been better than the last in virtually form of revenue to the state,” Beshear said. “Now is the time to make these investments.”
Beshear also said expanding the park west would be important for attracting new business to Louisville.
“They need to see a city that is attractive to move people here, that it has amenities and believes in equity," he said.
Waterfront Park Board Chairman Chris Jones told WDRB News that the Metro Government has already committed $6 million for the expansion. He said even with state dollars, more than $30 million in private donations will be needed to fully fund the $50 million project.
Jones said fundraising is well under way and he hopes to break ground next year.
