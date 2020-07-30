FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appointments for help with unemployment claims in Louisville filled up within six hours Wednesday, and it's unclear when the state will more in-person assistance.
"No, one week is not enough anywhere,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at his press briefing in the Capitol rotunda Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday, the governor had announced a new site in Jefferson County for people to get in-person assistance with unresolved unemployment claims. All of next week's appointments filled up within hours of that announcement.
Beshear doesn't know when more help will arrive in Louisville, but said the state is trying to help as many people in as many parts of the state as possible.
"How quickly we'll be back in Louisville will depend on what is the most efficient way to deal with the vast majority of claims,” Beshear said. “... When we make these decisions it's all about what's the maximum number of people that we can help during this week and what are the steps to take to do it."
The governor said most of the unresolved claims have been disputed in some way or have errors with payment requests. He hopes the overwhelming majority of claims will be resolved soon, so people won't need another in-person session in Louisville. He said the state is also focused on getting in-person help to other parts of the state.
Beshear also said the state has identified a potential way to improve the process that he hopes to announce next week.
Meanwhile, a fired Kentucky unemployment director told lawmakers Thursday that the Beshear administration cut corners to approve unemployment claims.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.