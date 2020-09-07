LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Momentum appears to be slowly building toward a possible special session of the legislature on police reform. Important conversations are to occur this week.
Gov. Andy Beshear is to hear from those on both sides of the policing issue, as he considers calling lawmakers to Frankfort.
Beshear is to meet with members of the Black Legislative Caucus this week to discuss the possibility.
Republican Senate leaders have called for a special session in response to the continuing unrest over issues of social justice.
"So that a lot of these groups who are protesting, legitimately protesting, with legitimate issues, that they know that we're listening to them," Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams told reporters last week.
Beshear said he is open to the idea, but is waiting to see concrete legislation.
"At least the dialogue has started," he said. "But if we can make some real lasting change, that is positive and brings everybody together, I'm all for it."
Black Legislative Caucus Chair Rep. Reggie Meeks (D-Louisville) said there is "good reason" not to trust Republican leaders. He said police reform legislation has stalled in the GOP-led House and Senate before.
Meeks said he hopes Beshear can find common ground.
"He has to understand that we've been down this road before. It has not turned out well. We hope this turns out well," said Meeks.
Beshear said he also plans to hold "listening sessions" this week with police groups.
Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) said "it's crucial" that law enforcement be part of the discussion.
Nemes said there must also be better lines of communication between the governor and Republican leadership.
"There's been hardly any relationship between the super-majorities in the House and the Senate and the governor, and if we're going to get something changed, we've got to do better than that," said Nemes.
Both Nemes and Meeks hope partisan politics can be put aside so something meaningful can be done.
"We want the best to happen for the Commonwealth - for the good of the Commonwealth, for the good of the people of the state, and that's the important thing," said Meeks.
If there is to be a special session, both Meeks and Nemes would like the governor to call it early in the fall. The regular session begins in January.
