LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear got a first-hand look over the weekend at the damage storms left behind in Kentucky.
Beshear toured Boaz on Sunday, which just outside Paducah. The area was hit by a tornado Friday, destroying several homes and tossing trees.
"The local response has been impressive, and, from local emergency management to county government, they have moved quickly and are doing a great job," said Jeremy Slinker, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.
Three people were killed during severe storms with strong winds Friday afternoon, Beshear said: one in Simpson County, one in Edmonson County and another in Logan County.
At 8 p.m. Friday, more than 216,000 Kentucky homes were without power, according to LG&E's outage map. As of noon Monday, that's down to 82,000.
