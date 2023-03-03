LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were killed during severe storms with strong winds Friday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
In a tweet around 5:30 p.m., the governor said one person had died in Simpson County. Just after 6 p.m., he reported another death in the state, in Edmonson County. Just before 8 p.m., he reported the third death, in Logan County.
Kentucky, please add one more family to your prayers tonight. We just learned of our third weather related death, this loss coming out of Logan County. Let’s continue to be there for one another as we mourn these losses. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 4, 2023
"Lets continue to be there for one another as we mourn these losses," Beshear tweeted.
Friday morning, the governor preemptively declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storms, which brought strong winds and heavy rain and knocked out power for thousands on both sides of the Ohio River.
As of 8 p.m. Friday, more than 216,000 Kentucky homes were without power, according to LG&E's outage map. More than 72,000 of those outages are in Jefferson County.
In southern Indiana, about 11,000 were without power as of 8 p.m.
