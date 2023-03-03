STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were killed during severe storms with strong winds Friday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

In a tweet around 5:30 p.m., the governor said one person had died in Simpson County. Just after 6 p.m., he reported another death in the state, in Edmonson County. Just before 8 p.m., he reported the third death, in Logan County.

"Lets continue to be there for one another as we mourn these losses," Beshear tweeted.

Friday morning, the governor preemptively declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storms, which brought strong winds and heavy rain and knocked out power for thousands on both sides of the Ohio River.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, more than 216,000 Kentucky homes were without power, according to LG&E's outage map. More than 72,000 of those outages are in Jefferson County.

In southern Indiana, about 11,000 were without power as of 8 p.m.

