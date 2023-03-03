LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at Louisville Metro Emergency Services are asking for patience following severe weather with high winds Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson said the Louisville Metro 911 Call Center is "experiencing a high volume of calls" and to only call 911 to to "report situations if you or others are in serious or imminent danger."
Those needing to report downed power lines are asked to call LG&E at (502) 589-1444 (Fast Path 1-1-3) or MetroSafe's non-emergency line at (502) 574-2111.
At the height of Friday's storm, winds knocked out power to at least 117,000 homes in Kentucky with about 50,000 of the outages in Jefferson County. In southern Indiana, about 16,000 were without power.
To track LG&E and KU outages in Kentucky, click here.
To track Duke Energy outages in Indiana, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.