LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Storms rolled through Kentucky and southern Indiana on Friday with damaging winds and some flooding in Louisville and the surrounding areas.
At the height of the storm, winds knocked out power to at least 117,000 homes in Kentucky with 50,000 of the outages in Jefferson County. In Indiana, about 22,000 were without power.
In western Kentucky, high winds knocked over a White Castle sign in Bowling Green that landed on a white car in the parking lot. Viewer Mark Butler tells WDRB that he was eating lunch at the restaurant on Scottsville Road, when the saw the sign sway and the pole beneath the sign buckled. No one was hurt, but the car was destroyed.
Heavy rains caused some flooding on Friday. Louisville Public Works said crews placed barricades at intersections impacted by flooding, including parts of Jeffersontown, Clifton and west Louisville.
Police in Sellersburg blocked off parts of S. Indiana Avenue because of flooding. Officials said the road will likely stay closed all day. More closures and power outages are expected as more rain falls and winds roll through the area on Friday.
In southern Indiana, creeks overflowed in neighborhoods in New Albany including one near the Floyd County Fairgrounds. A sewer line in that neighborhood also backed up, causing basements to flood.
Near Corydon, the Harrison County Emergency Management director Mike Kurz said by Friday afternoon there were many trees and utility lines down, but no injuries were reported. He said there was a utility pole down on Walnut Street near Albany Street near downtown Corydon, and the slab bridge near downtown was closed because of high water. Several streets were also flooded including Poplar Street, Rocky Hollow Road, Prfimmers Chapel Road and New Middletown Road near Turley Road.
The Meade County RECC said it had more than 8,300 customers without power across its six county service area, which includes Meade, Breckinridge, Ohio, Grayson, Hardin and Hancock Counties. For updates, follow their outage map. Crews are working to restore power, but trees are down, poles are broken and electric lines are on the ground. So safety is an issue. To notify them of issues, call 877-276-5353.
In Bardstown, Kentucky, the Nelson County Emergency Management opened a storm shelter at the Nelson County Civic Center located at 321 South Third Street in Bardstown.
Officials in Breckinridge County, Ky. opened a shelter in the basement of the courthouse in Hardinsburg. Our WDRB crew spent time in the shelter watching WDRB News with several families as the worst of the storm passed over.
A tree fell on a house in Irvington, Kentucky. Police said a man and two girls were inside at the time but weren't injured.
A rainbow appeared in the backyard of a home in Radcliff, Ky. March 3, 2023
High winds knocked over a tree on Trevillian Way in Louisville, Ky. March 3, 2023
Louisville Public Works spokesman Sal Melendez reminded people to not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. "Turn Around, Don't Drown" is the most repeated warning. Other reminders if you are near high water:
Never drive around barricades. Wait for local responders to safely direct traffic from flooded areas.
Stay inside your car, if it is trapped in rapidly moving water. Get on the roof, if water is rising inside the car.
Get to the highest level, if trapped in a building. Only get on the roof, if necessary. Once there, signal for help.
Be aware of the risk of electrocution. Do not touch electrical equipment, if it is wet or you are standing in water.
Avoid wading in floodwater, which can be contaminated and contain dangerous debris.
Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.
A tree fell on a house in Irvington, Kentucky. Police said a man and two girls were inside at the time but weren't injured.