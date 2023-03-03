LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had dire words Friday morning, warning that today would be "a dangerous weather day" for the state.
"We have significant concerns for the public safety for our citizens today," Beshear said in a Friday morning news conference, adding that, "There is a certainty of severe storms and significant wind gusts with possibilities of both flooding and tornados."
"We do think there is a real potential for isolated tornadoes," Beshear said.
Beshear said that it was of "such concern" that he had already declared a State of Emergency in the commonwealth, and alerted more than 400 members of the Kentucky National Guard that their services would likely be needed for storm response.
"There is already some reported flooding in Louisville -- and listen: we are not yet to the main part of this show," Beshear said.
The governor warned that Friday's activity would consist of "a prolonged weather event, and do not think you are going to be okay after the storms roll though."
He said the main threat would come after the rain and storms rolled though, when parts of the state would experience wind gusts of more than 65 mph.
"These winds will potentially be enough to move a tractor trailer," off the road, Beshear said. He added: "The wind will really kick in after the storm moves through, and that’s something we’re not quite used to."
Additionally, the governor said a large part of the state could experience Tornado Watches.
"People ought to expect that areas will lose power as well, with this amount of rain and this amount of wind coming," Beshear said. "So people should be prepared."
As a result of the threat, Beshear said a team of meteorologists and first responders are monitoring the coming storm in Kentucky's Emergency Operations Center. He's ordered the Kentucky National Guard to begin preparing preemptively to respond to the storms. State workers who are able to do so are being asked to work remotely, and all state offices are closing at 11 a.m.
Many school districts are closed on Friday in response to the coming storms.
"I think that's a good decision," Beshear said.
