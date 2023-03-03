LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strong winds moving through Kentuckiana on Friday have the potential to cause a lot of roof damage.
Experts said it's not always as simple as shingles flying off. Sometimes, there are internal things happening as well.
Water marks on the ceiling are a sign there's likely a leak. Roofers at HKC Roofing said storms like Friday's cause temporary leaks.
"With the high winds and the rain, a lot of times those are leaks that you may never see again, but you may want to get it taken care of to see if it's an issue," said Jeff Kennedy, general manager for HKC Roofing.
Kennedy said the earlier you make an appointment with a roofer, the better.
Jeff Combs, with Commonwealth Roofing Corp., said to stay off your roof, document damage with your phone for insurance purposes, and to call a professional for any tree removal help.
"It's not something people are very comfortable with or come up with or do very much," Combs said. "What you would do is if you think you have some storm damage, have it inspected by a local roofing company, let them document that with pictures and their findings then get that to your insurance agent and let them decide if this is the wisest thing to do."
