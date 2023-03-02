LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emergency officials want you to prepare for the potential severe weather coming to Louisville Friday afternoon.
At the least, this storm will likely shake up some trees and knock down some powerlines. So, emergency officials told WDRB you need to have a tornado plan in place.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman said you should put batteries in your flashlights, charge your phone, and talk with your family Thursday night about a plan.
"For some reason, you may get trapped in your house, you always want to take a cell phone down in your place of refuge in the house where you go for a tornado warning," Meiman said. "So, if something happens, that you're not able to get out of, you're able to call people to get your help."
If you are caught outdoors when the storm hits, like picking up your children from school, make sure you're aware of close shelters. Meiman said to also stay away from powerlines.
Some school districts have already made a decision on if school will be in session Friday, click here to see the latest list.
"One of the biggest things for a tornado warning, know where you should go for a tornado warning in your house, business or school," Meiman said. "Practice that. Obviously, you want to go to the lowest level if you don't have a basement, which is the best place. Go to somewhere lower level in the middle of the house that is away from windows."
Meiman said that can be something like a shower or even a closet, just go somewhere that's low and doesn't have windows.
"Whether you've not had any damage or had any issues with an event that we've had before, we don't want you to get complacent and think it can't happen to me or it's not going to happen to me because people have to realize that the wind events from before could have damaged large trees or limbs and it may just take that next wind event to bring those down," Meiman said.
WDRB News also spoke with a local roofing company Thursday to find out what you can do after the storm passes.
Jeff Combs with Commonwealth Roofing Corp. said stay off your roof, document damage with your phone for insurance purposes, and call a professional for any tree removal help.
"It's not something people are very comfortable with or come up with or do very much," Combs said. "What you would do is if you think you have some storm damage, have it inspected by a local roofing company, let them document that with pictures and their findings then get that to your insurance agent and let them decide if this is the wisest thing to do."
To check out the most up-to-date information on the impending weather, click here to view WDRB's weather page.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.