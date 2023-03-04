LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands across Kentucky and in Jefferson County remain without power after high winds and severe weather swept through Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg provided updates on the damage the weather caused and how crews are working to restore power to thousands. As of 11:30 a.m., there are still over 80,000 customers in Jefferson County without power.
"Crews have been working through the night and more crews are on the way," Greenberg said.
Close
IRVINGTON TREE ON HOUSE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tree fell on a house in Irvington, Kentucky. Police said a man and two girls were inside at the time but weren't injured.
(Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
STORM - DAMAGE - CORYDON MISTY KEENE - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
A tree was knocked down by high winds in Corydon, Indiana. (Image courtesy Misty Keene) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - LOUISVILLE - CONROY PLACE - ROBERT BAUER - 3-3-2023 2.jpg
High winds knocked a neighbor's shed into a home in south Louisville on Conroy Place. (Image courtesy Robert Bauer) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - MEADE COUNTY - JEFFREY STULL - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
High winds ripped siding from a barn in Meade County, Ky. (Image courtesy Jeffrey Stull) March 3, 2023
Hamburg Water Rescue on March 3, 2023
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Hamburg Pike Water Rescue
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on US 31 in Indiana
This image shows high water on in Sellersburg, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Water Rescue on Hamburg Pike on March 3, 2023
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooded ditch near Jeffersonville home on Hamburg Pike
This image shows a flooded ditch near a home on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on Hamburg Pike on March 3, 2023
This a flooded area in a neighborhood in Floyd County, Ind., near the fairgrounds on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville
This image shows rising water on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
FLOODING SIGNS BEING DISTRIBUTED BY LOU PUBLIC WORKS - 3-3-2023.jpg
Louisville Public Works crews load barriers for intersections closed because of flooding after heavy rains. (Image courtesy Louisville Public Works) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING FRANKFORT AVENUE - 3-3-2023 .jpg
Part of Frankfort Avenue near River Road experienced some high water following a morning of heavy rains. (WDRB Image). March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING WEST LOUISVILLE -TRENTON JOHNSON - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in the backyard of a home in west Louisville. (Image courtesy Trenton Johnson). March 3, 2023
High water sign on US 31
This image shows high water on US 31 in Jeffersonville, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
STORM - FLOODING - BLUE LICK ROAD - STEPHANIE BROWN - 3-3-2023.jpg
A truck driving through high water on Blue Lick Road in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy of Stephanie Brown) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING - BROWNSTOWN - BETTY LONDOT BAUTE 2-5 INCHES OF RAIN - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in Brownstown, Indiana where a viewer said their rain guage had more than 2.5 inches of rain from the storm. (Image courtesy Betty Londot Baute) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING - SELLERSBURG - BRENT STANDIFORD - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in a yard in Sellersburg, Indiana. (Image courtesy of Brent Standiford) March 3, 2023
IRVINGTON STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tree snapped in half and landed on a van in Irvington, Kentucky on March 3, 2023.
(Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
BRECK CO STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023
A tobacco barn lost it's roof in Breckinridge County on March 3, 2023.
(Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
BRECK CO STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tobacco barn lost it's roof in Breckinridge County on March 3, 2023.
(Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 2.jpg
Heavy rains caused roads to flood in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. (WDRB Image) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 3.jpg
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023.jpg
STORM - DAMAGE - SIX MILE LANE PAMELA YOPP - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
Storms that rolled through Louisville, Ky. knocked a tree on to Six Mile Lane. (Image courtesy Pamela Yopp) March 3, 2023
STORM - RAINBOW - RADCLIFF - EMILY CHANEY - 3-3-2023.jpg
A rainbow appeared in the backyard of a home in Radcliff, Ky. (Image courtesy Emily Chaney) March 3, 2023
STORM - TREE DOWN - TREVILLIAN WAY - CHRIS OTTS - 3-3-2023.jpg
High winds knocked over a tree on Trevillian Way in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) March 3, 2023
IRVINGTON TREE ON HOUSE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tree fell on a house in Irvington, Kentucky. Police said a man and two girls were inside at the time but weren't injured.
(Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
STORM - DAMAGE - CORYDON MISTY KEENE - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
A tree was knocked down by high winds in Corydon, Indiana. (Image courtesy Misty Keene) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - LOUISVILLE - CONROY PLACE - ROBERT BAUER - 3-3-2023 2.jpg
High winds knocked a neighbor's shed into a home in south Louisville on Conroy Place. (Image courtesy Robert Bauer) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - MEADE COUNTY - JEFFREY STULL - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
High winds ripped siding from a barn in Meade County, Ky. (Image courtesy Jeffrey Stull) March 3, 2023
Hamburg Water Rescue on March 3, 2023
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Hamburg Pike Water Rescue
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on US 31 in Indiana
This image shows high water on in Sellersburg, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Water Rescue on Hamburg Pike on March 3, 2023
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooded ditch near Jeffersonville home on Hamburg Pike
This image shows a flooded ditch near a home on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on Hamburg Pike on March 3, 2023
This a flooded area in a neighborhood in Floyd County, Ind., near the fairgrounds on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville
This image shows rising water on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
FLOODING SIGNS BEING DISTRIBUTED BY LOU PUBLIC WORKS - 3-3-2023.jpg
Louisville Public Works crews load barriers for intersections closed because of flooding after heavy rains. (Image courtesy Louisville Public Works) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING FRANKFORT AVENUE - 3-3-2023 .jpg
Part of Frankfort Avenue near River Road experienced some high water following a morning of heavy rains. (WDRB Image). March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING WEST LOUISVILLE -TRENTON JOHNSON - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in the backyard of a home in west Louisville. (Image courtesy Trenton Johnson). March 3, 2023
High water sign on US 31
This image shows high water on US 31 in Jeffersonville, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
STORM - FLOODING - BLUE LICK ROAD - STEPHANIE BROWN - 3-3-2023.jpg
A truck driving through high water on Blue Lick Road in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy of Stephanie Brown) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING - BROWNSTOWN - BETTY LONDOT BAUTE 2-5 INCHES OF RAIN - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in Brownstown, Indiana where a viewer said their rain guage had more than 2.5 inches of rain from the storm. (Image courtesy Betty Londot Baute) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING - SELLERSBURG - BRENT STANDIFORD - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in a yard in Sellersburg, Indiana. (Image courtesy of Brent Standiford) March 3, 2023
IRVINGTON STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tree snapped in half and landed on a van in Irvington, Kentucky on March 3, 2023.
(Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
BRECK CO STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023
A tobacco barn lost it's roof in Breckinridge County on March 3, 2023.
(Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
BRECK CO STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tobacco barn lost it's roof in Breckinridge County on March 3, 2023.
(Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 2.jpg
Heavy rains caused roads to flood in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. (WDRB Image) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 3.jpg
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023.jpg
STORM - DAMAGE - SIX MILE LANE PAMELA YOPP - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
Storms that rolled through Louisville, Ky. knocked a tree on to Six Mile Lane. (Image courtesy Pamela Yopp) March 3, 2023
STORM - RAINBOW - RADCLIFF - EMILY CHANEY - 3-3-2023.jpg
A rainbow appeared in the backyard of a home in Radcliff, Ky. (Image courtesy Emily Chaney) March 3, 2023
STORM - TREE DOWN - TREVILLIAN WAY - CHRIS OTTS - 3-3-2023.jpg
High winds knocked over a tree on Trevillian Way in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) March 3, 2023
Liz Pratt, a spokesperson for LG&E and KU, said the "multi-day" restoration process could take several days. She said the current priority is on public protection and safety.
Pratt said this is the third most impactful weather event in the area in the past 20 years for the utility company.
“The magnitude of this event cannot be overstated," Pratt said.
To track LG&E and KU outages in Kentucky,
click here. To track Duke Energy outages in Indiana, click here.
Louisville officials said emergency crews responded to 450 calls and two water rescues from the storms. They're continuing to urge people to only use 911 for emergency calls and use 311 for non-life threatening situations.
The public can sign up for
LENSAlerts here.
Greenberg said there have been no reported deaths from the storms in Jefferson County. As of Saturday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said there are four people who've died in Kentucky from the storms.
"We have seen some beautiful days like today and we've seen severe weather like we saw yesterday," Greenberg said.
Louisville Public Works officials said the hardest hit areas will be visited Saturday and it's still to be determined if debris drop-off locations are needed.
"This is an all-hands on deck restoration effort for us," Pratt said. "We will continue working around the clock for our customers in the communities we serve."
WDRB spoke with Pratt on Saturday morning and that can be viewed in the video below:
The National Weather Service in Louisville said the low-pressure from the wind set a record and that type of pressure is normally seen in a category one or two hurricane.
Greenberg said there's no indication currently that the outages will impact the school day or any government operations on Monday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.