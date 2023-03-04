STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 3.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands across Kentucky and in Jefferson County remain without power after high winds and severe weather swept through Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg provided updates on the damage the weather caused and how crews are working to restore power to thousands. As of 11:30 a.m., there are still over 80,000 customers in Jefferson County without power.

"Crews have been working through the night and more crews are on the way," Greenberg said.

Liz Pratt, a spokesperson for LG&E and KU, said the "multi-day" restoration process could take several days. She said the current priority is on public protection and safety.

Pratt said this is the third most impactful weather event in the area in the past 20 years for the utility company.

“The magnitude of this event cannot be overstated," Pratt said.

Louisville officials said emergency crews responded to 450 calls and two water rescues from the storms. They're continuing to urge people to only use 911 for emergency calls and use 311 for non-life threatening situations.

Greenberg said there have been no reported deaths from the storms in Jefferson County. As of Saturday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said there are four people who've died in Kentucky from the storms.

"We have seen some beautiful days like today and we've seen severe weather like we saw yesterday," Greenberg said.

Louisville Public Works officials said the hardest hit areas will be visited Saturday and it's still to be determined if debris drop-off locations are needed. 

"This is an all-hands on deck restoration effort for us," Pratt said. "We will continue working around the clock for our customers in the communities we serve."

The National Weather Service in Louisville said the low-pressure from the wind set a record and that type of pressure is normally seen in a category one or two hurricane.

Greenberg said there's no indication currently that the outages will impact the school day or any government operations on Monday.

