LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents will be able to drop off debris and bulky waste for free after severe weather last week.
Louisville Metro Public Works is offering Jefferson County residents the chance to get rid of storm debris at several locations around the county starting Monday.
IRVINGTON TREE ON HOUSE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tree fell on a house in Irvington, Kentucky. Police said a man and two girls were inside at the time but weren't injured. (Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
STORM - DAMAGE - CORYDON MISTY KEENE - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
A tree was knocked down by high winds in Corydon, Indiana. (Image courtesy Misty Keene) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - LOUISVILLE - CONROY PLACE - ROBERT BAUER - 3-3-2023 2.jpg
High winds knocked a neighbor's shed into a home in south Louisville on Conroy Place. (Image courtesy Robert Bauer) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - MEADE COUNTY - JEFFREY STULL - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
High winds ripped siding from a barn in Meade County, Ky. (Image courtesy Jeffrey Stull) March 3, 2023
Hamburg Water Rescue on March 3, 2023
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Hamburg Pike Water Rescue
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on US 31 in Indiana
This image shows high water on in Sellersburg, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Water Rescue on Hamburg Pike on March 3, 2023
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooded ditch near Jeffersonville home on Hamburg Pike
This image shows a flooded ditch near a home on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on Hamburg Pike on March 3, 2023
This a flooded area in a neighborhood in Floyd County, Ind., near the fairgrounds on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville
This image shows rising water on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
FLOODING SIGNS BEING DISTRIBUTED BY LOU PUBLIC WORKS - 3-3-2023.jpg
Louisville Public Works crews load barriers for intersections closed because of flooding after heavy rains. (Image courtesy Louisville Public Works) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING FRANKFORT AVENUE - 3-3-2023 .jpg
Part of Frankfort Avenue near River Road experienced some high water following a morning of heavy rains. (WDRB Image). March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING WEST LOUISVILLE -TRENTON JOHNSON - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in the backyard of a home in west Louisville. (Image courtesy Trenton Johnson). March 3, 2023
High water sign on US 31
This image shows high water on US 31 in Jeffersonville, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
STORM - FLOODING - BLUE LICK ROAD - STEPHANIE BROWN - 3-3-2023.jpg
A truck driving through high water on Blue Lick Road in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy of Stephanie Brown) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING - BROWNSTOWN - BETTY LONDOT BAUTE 2-5 INCHES OF RAIN - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in Brownstown, Indiana where a viewer said their rain guage had more than 2.5 inches of rain from the storm. (Image courtesy Betty Londot Baute) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING - SELLERSBURG - BRENT STANDIFORD - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in a yard in Sellersburg, Indiana. (Image courtesy of Brent Standiford) March 3, 2023
IRVINGTON STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tree snapped in half and landed on a van in Irvington, Kentucky on March 3, 2023. (Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
BRECK CO STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023
A tobacco barn lost it's roof in Breckinridge County on March 3, 2023. (Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
BRECK CO STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tobacco barn lost it's roof in Breckinridge County on March 3, 2023. (Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 2.jpg
Heavy rains caused roads to flood in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. (WDRB Image) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 3.jpg
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023.jpg
STORM - DAMAGE - SIX MILE LANE PAMELA YOPP - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
Storms that rolled through Louisville, Ky. knocked a tree on to Six Mile Lane. (Image courtesy Pamela Yopp) March 3, 2023
STORM - RAINBOW - RADCLIFF - EMILY CHANEY - 3-3-2023.jpg
A rainbow appeared in the backyard of a home in Radcliff, Ky. (Image courtesy Emily Chaney) March 3, 2023
STORM - TREE DOWN - TREVILLIAN WAY - CHRIS OTTS - 3-3-2023.jpg
High winds knocked over a tree on Trevillian Way in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) March 3, 2023
IRVINGTON TREE ON HOUSE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tree fell on a house in Irvington, Kentucky. Police said a man and two girls were inside at the time but weren't injured. (Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
STORM - DAMAGE - CORYDON MISTY KEENE - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
A tree was knocked down by high winds in Corydon, Indiana. (Image courtesy Misty Keene) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - LOUISVILLE - CONROY PLACE - ROBERT BAUER - 3-3-2023 2.jpg
High winds knocked a neighbor's shed into a home in south Louisville on Conroy Place. (Image courtesy Robert Bauer) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - MEADE COUNTY - JEFFREY STULL - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
High winds ripped siding from a barn in Meade County, Ky. (Image courtesy Jeffrey Stull) March 3, 2023
Hamburg Water Rescue on March 3, 2023
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Hamburg Pike Water Rescue
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on US 31 in Indiana
This image shows high water on in Sellersburg, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Water Rescue on Hamburg Pike on March 3, 2023
This image shows fire crews and other first responders on the scene of a water rescue in the 3400 block of Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooded ditch near Jeffersonville home on Hamburg Pike
This image shows a flooded ditch near a home on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on Hamburg Pike on March 3, 2023
This a flooded area in a neighborhood in Floyd County, Ind., near the fairgrounds on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Flooding on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville
This image shows rising water on Hamburg Pike in Jeffersonville, Ind., on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Indiana Flooding
A flooded road in southern Indiana. March 3, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
FLOODING SIGNS BEING DISTRIBUTED BY LOU PUBLIC WORKS - 3-3-2023.jpg
Louisville Public Works crews load barriers for intersections closed because of flooding after heavy rains. (Image courtesy Louisville Public Works) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING FRANKFORT AVENUE - 3-3-2023 .jpg
Part of Frankfort Avenue near River Road experienced some high water following a morning of heavy rains. (WDRB Image). March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING WEST LOUISVILLE -TRENTON JOHNSON - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in the backyard of a home in west Louisville. (Image courtesy Trenton Johnson). March 3, 2023
High water sign on US 31
This image shows high water on US 31 in Jeffersonville, Ind., after heavy rains moved through the area on March 3, 2023. (WDRB/Grace Hayba via Twitter)
STORM - FLOODING - BLUE LICK ROAD - STEPHANIE BROWN - 3-3-2023.jpg
A truck driving through high water on Blue Lick Road in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy of Stephanie Brown) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING - BROWNSTOWN - BETTY LONDOT BAUTE 2-5 INCHES OF RAIN - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in Brownstown, Indiana where a viewer said their rain guage had more than 2.5 inches of rain from the storm. (Image courtesy Betty Londot Baute) March 3, 2023
STORM - FLOODING - SELLERSBURG - BRENT STANDIFORD - 3-3-2023.jpg
Flooding in a yard in Sellersburg, Indiana. (Image courtesy of Brent Standiford) March 3, 2023
IRVINGTON STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tree snapped in half and landed on a van in Irvington, Kentucky on March 3, 2023. (Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
BRECK CO STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023
A tobacco barn lost it's roof in Breckinridge County on March 3, 2023. (Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
BRECK CO STORM DAMAGE - 3-3-2023.jpg
A tobacco barn lost it's roof in Breckinridge County on March 3, 2023. (Source: WDRB News/Darby Beane)
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 2.jpg
Heavy rains caused roads to flood in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. (WDRB Image) March 3, 2023
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023 3.jpg
STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023.jpg
STORM - DAMAGE - SIX MILE LANE PAMELA YOPP - 3-3-2023 1.jpg
Storms that rolled through Louisville, Ky. knocked a tree on to Six Mile Lane. (Image courtesy Pamela Yopp) March 3, 2023
STORM - RAINBOW - RADCLIFF - EMILY CHANEY - 3-3-2023.jpg
A rainbow appeared in the backyard of a home in Radcliff, Ky. (Image courtesy Emily Chaney) March 3, 2023
STORM - TREE DOWN - TREVILLIAN WAY - CHRIS OTTS - 3-3-2023.jpg
High winds knocked over a tree on Trevillian Way in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) March 3, 2023
Tree debris must be separated from bulky waste as mixed loads will not be accepted. Household hazardous waste won't be accepted, and residents will be asked their name and address at drop-off sites.
- Shawnee Park, 4501 West Broadway,
- Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road, enter from Bethany Lane.
- Near Fairdale Elementary, 10618 Manslick Road
- Fern Creek Park, 8703 Ferndale Road
- Smith Creek Compost Facility, 13312 Aiken Road for tree debris only, bulky waste will not be accepted
- Public Works Yard, 595 North Hubbards Lane
- Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue
The sites are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Louisville Metro Pubic Works said contractors and businesses who are hauling debris are invited to use the Waste Reduction Center for the usual fee.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.