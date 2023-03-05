STORM - DAMAGE - MT WASHINGTON - DAKOTA SHEREK - 3-3-2023.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents will be able to drop off debris and bulky waste for free after severe weather last week.

Louisville Metro Public Works is offering Jefferson County residents the chance to get rid of storm debris at several locations around the county starting Monday.

Tree debris must be separated from bulky waste as mixed loads will not be accepted. Household hazardous waste won't be accepted, and residents will be asked their name and address at drop-off sites.

  • Shawnee Park, 4501 West Broadway,
  • Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road, enter from Bethany Lane.
  • Near Fairdale Elementary, 10618 Manslick Road
  • Fern Creek Park, 8703 Ferndale Road
  • Smith Creek Compost Facility, 13312 Aiken Road for tree debris only, bulky waste will not be accepted
  • Public Works Yard, 595 North Hubbards Lane
  • Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue

The sites are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisville Metro Pubic Works said contractors and businesses who are hauling debris are invited to use the Waste Reduction Center for the usual fee.

