LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville awaits a decision in the Breonna Taylor case, Gov. Andy Beshear said he understands the steps the city is taking to prepare for possible property damage and violence.
“Just about every protest other than in a couple nights that we have seen in Louisville hasn't had those,” he said. “But, the national attention here is so great. The potential of outsiders is so significant. The possibility of someone taking something peaceful and trying to turn it into something that's not is all there.”
The governor said Tuesday afternoon that he has been in contact with Attorney General Daniel Cameron, but has not been told when an announcement will come.
“I cannot comment on when a decision related to the Breonna Taylor investigation is going to be released,” he said.
Beshear said he asked Cameron for 48 hours notice, but does not know whether he will get it.
The governor also said late Tuesday afternoon that he had not authorized the National Guard for Louisville.
“I have not signed an authorization or an activation for the National Guard to engage in any mission,” he said.
The city of Louisville and its police department want to ensure that people can protest, but they also want to make sure that demonstrations happen without damage to property or harm to people, Beshear said.
The governor said he believes that people understand that the potential presence of armed groups, including far right militia such as the Three Percenters, may require additional law enforcement resources to keep people safe and buildings protected.
Beshear said he wants protesters to be able to give voice to their frustrations, but he hopes that, with the eyes and ears of Louisville, that their message does not get lost.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.