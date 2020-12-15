LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic record shop in Louisville is moving to a new location.

Better Days Records has been on Bardstown Road in the Highlands for more than 30 years. But the shop is getting settled in its new digs not too far away on Barret Avenue.

The owner, Ben Jones, said he needed more space to expand, and this new store more than doubles the size of the old one. Jones said this allows him to bring all of his merchandise that's been in storage out in one place.

The large, open floor plan allows customers to feel safe inside the store and social distance, Jones said. With current pandemic guidelines, the store can allow up to 25 people inside at once.

Jones said business was slowing down before the coronavirus hit, but more people are taking an interest in vinyl with the extra free time stuck at home.

"Even though the world has stopped a bit, we're prepared for when it starts back up again with this new store," said Jones.

Better Days Records has a second location at Lyle's Mall, and there are no plans to move or close that shop.

