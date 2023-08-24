LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 59th Annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction set a new record at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair.
This year's Grand Champion Ham was sold for $10 million! Central Bank joined forces with Kelly and Joe Craft for the winning bid. Each contributed $5 million for the ham produced by Ronnie and Beth Drennan of Broadbent B & B in Kuttawa, Kentucky.
Money from the charity auction is given to organizations chosen by the winning bidder. Central Bank's major commitments include:
- University of Kentucky Athletics
- Markey Cancer Center
- Gatton College of Business & Economics
- University of Kentucky Alumni Association
- Transylvania University
- University of Kentucky Med Center
- Keeneland
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare
- Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky
- The Brighton Center
- Kentucky Derby Museum
- Louisville City Stadium
- Eastern Kentucky University
- Eastern Kentucky University Athletics
- Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises (FAHE)
- Kit Carson Commons (Richmond)
- Georgetown College
- Asbury University
- The Hope Center
- Child Advocacy Center
"Central Bank would like to thank everyone involved for the opportunity to contribute to such a wonderful cause, while highlighting the importance of Kentucky agriculture, farmers, and Kentucky Proud products," said Luther Deaton with Central Bank. "Giving back is important to everyone on our team and we thrilled to be donating our portion of the bid to several charities and nonprofit organizations throughout Kentucky."
"Giving back to those in need is the Kentucky way, and as lifelong Kentuckians we will always do everything we can to improve lives across Kentucky," said Kelly Craft, former US Ambassador to the United Nations.
The Crafts donations will be made to a variety of charitable organizations including Boys and Girls Clubs across the state, a new mental health initiative that will be announced later this year and to build 57 new homes in Knott County for families who lost everything in the 2022 floods.
For the past two years, the Grand Champion Ham has also shattered records. In 2021, the winning ham was sold for $4.8 million. Last year, the winning ham was fetched at $5 million. This year's auction doubled the record.
Over the years, the auction has raised nearly $34 million for local charities since the breakfast began in 1964. The first Grand Champion Ham sold for $124.
Each year, the ham breakfast showcases the best of Kentucky agriculture. The breakfast also gives farm families and other attendees the opportunity to hear from elected officials and Kentucky Farm Bureau leadership.
Several Kentucky lawmakers attended the breakfast including Governor Andy Beshear, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
