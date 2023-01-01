LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden will visit Covington, Kentucky, this week.
The president will "deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don't require a 4-year degree and revitalizing communities left behind," according to a news release.
CNN reported Sunday that Biden would be touting the massive public works package he signed in 2021.
Biden is expected to be joined by Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
No other information about the visit was immediately available. An official said additional details would follow, but it is unclear when those details will be released.
It's also unclear if Biden's visit has anything to do with the recently announced $1.6 billion in federal grants being given to help build a new bridge between Covington and Cincinnati.
The funding is also expected to be used to improve the overloaded Brent Spence Bridge on Interstates 75 and 71.
The planned project covers about 8 miles and includes improvements to the bridge and some connecting roads and construction of a companion span nearby. The two states, Kentucky and Ohio, coordinated to request funding under the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed by Biden, who had touted the project while the legislation was under consideration.
No tolls will be implemented on either bridge as part of the construction process.
Groundbreaking is expected in late 2023. "Substantial completion" is scheduled for 2029.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.