LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal funding has been secured to help build a new bridge between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday that $1.6 billion in federal grants will have pay for the project, meant to provide some relief for the aging Brent Spence Bridge carrying northbound and southbound traffic of Interstate 75 across the Ohio River.
A new companion bridge will be built to the west of the Brent Spence Bridge, which was built in the 1960s. Beshear said in Thursday's news release that the bridge carried 80,000 vehicles per day when it was built, but that number has since doubled to 160,000 per day.
"I’m thrilled the time has finally come for us to get the companion bridge built," Beshear said in a news release.
"Funding and constructing the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is more than the fulfillment of my administration’s promise – it’s a dream fulfilled for the thousands of travelers who pass through the bustling region every day waiting eagerly for traffic relief to come on this nationally significant corridor. It also shows what’s possible when we prioritize people over politics. Once complete, drivers will have a more enjoyable and efficient drive and we’ll have the infrastructure in place to support the booming economy in this part of the state. Hats off to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Ohio Department of Transportation, and the countless partners and advocates who played a role in today’s monumental achievement, including the Kentucky General Assembly for the last budget allocation and Sen. McConnell for supporting the federal legislation. We appreciate President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for this historic investment."
Part of the funding will help repair the Brent Spence in addition to building the a new bridge as well as enhanced pedestrian walkways connecting the two cities.
“Nothing great is achieved alone, and I’m proud of all the people who’ve come to the table over the years to ensure that we’ll deliver a project with huge benefits and minimal impacts to the communities that live in and around the project area,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release Thursday.
No tolls will be implemented on either bridge as part of the construction process.
Groundbreaking is expected in late 2023. "Substantial completion" is scheduled for 2029.
