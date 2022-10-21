LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities identified the presence of bird flu in waterfowl in Jefferson County, according to a news release Friday from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
This month marks the first time the virus has been detected in wild birds in Kentucky since May. The discovery comes after bird flu was also identified in domestic, backyard flocks in Fayette and Logan counties earlier this month.
The virus was detected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories in samples from two different waterfowl species collected at a neighborhood pond in Jefferson County on Oct. 5.
"The current outbreak of (the bird flu strain) is having significant impacts on wild birds and can devastate commercial and backyard flocks," the news release states. "Transmission can occur several ways. Domestic birds can be exposed to the virus from contaminated clothing, boots and equipment as well as from wild birds or their feces. It is important to practice good biosecurity and keep domestic birds isolated from other flocks."
The risk to humans is low.
The announcement comes days after the Louisville Zoo announced that it was temporarily closing some areas in an effort to protect its birds from the threat of wild avian flu.
Areas temporarily closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller's Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. To prevent co-mingling with wild native waterfowl, the zoo will be relocating some birds to protected areas including the Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans and bald eagle.
