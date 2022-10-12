LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo temporarily closed some areas Wednesday in an effort to protect its birds from the threat of wild avian flu.
The zoo announced the closures of its public walk-through aviaries in a news release Wednesday afternoon. It is also moving some of its birds to protected areas.
Areas temporarily closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller's Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. To prevent co-mingling with wild native waterfowl, the zoo will be relocating some birds to protected areas including the Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans and bald eagle.
The measures were prompted by confirmed cases of avian flu discovered in a background poultry flock in Fayette County.
The zoo said none of its birds are currently showing any symptoms of the disease. The chances of humans becoming infected are extremely low.
"As always, our highest priority is animal safety and welfare," Dan Maloney, executive director of the zoo, said in a statement. "By temporarily closing public access to the aviaries, and moving some birds to indoor areas, we will help ensure the birds' health for as long as the situation requires. These measures are intended to expressly protect the Zoo birds. Zoo guests are not at risk. Your Zoo continues to be one of the safest places to visit anywhere."
Zoo officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.
"We've been following these developments closely and have a plan to minimize the risk to the Zoo's birds," Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, zoo senior veterinarian, said in a statement. "Closing walkthrough aviaries is prudent at this time given the uptick in avian influenza cases in our region."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.