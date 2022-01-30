LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League threw a special birthday party this weekend, not only celebrating a community kid but also highlighting how far the organization’s community space has come.
Antwon Rondo turned 11 years old Sunday and celebrated with a free party at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
“I was just anxious to get to this day," Antwon said.
He won the party in a giveaway from Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds. She wanted to throw a party for someone else on her birthday this year. Of all the school-aged kids who share the same birthday as Reynolds, Antwon was selected.
The party gave a chance for he and his friends to take advantage of the center’s “Fun Zone.” It also allowed the organization to show off all the ways the center can be used.
“Even in this first year we’ve seen, whether it’s track meets, banquets, wedding rehearsals, we’ve seen it all and we’re excited of what the future holds," General Manager Marcus McAplin said.
The sports center and bigger events draw visitors from across the country.
2 awesome events at 1 amazing venue. From track meets to birthday parties we can do it all! Happy Birthday Antwon! Thank you to our sponsors the @LouisvilleUL , @ThorntonsLLC , and @meijer for making his 11th birthday one to remember! pic.twitter.com/60VsfNL0TF— Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center (@NortonSLC) January 30, 2022
“Every single time they come in, they’re like 'This is here? This is in Louisville?'" McAlpin said. "It puts a smile on my face."
But providing a fun space in west Louisville for kids to make memories is just as important for McAlpin.
“It gives them hope to keep moving forward, keep going," he said. "So that’s what we want. We don’t want any kid to not have a birthday party, to not be able to enjoy everything like everybody else, and this facility gives them the ability to do that.”
Thortons and Meijer helped sponsor the party, providing food and snacks.
“This is not only a fun giveaway for a great family, but also an opportunity to showcase another use of our world-class facility and highlight two of our amazing partners in Thorntons and Meijer,” Reynoldss said in a new release. “We can’t thank Thorntons and Meijer enough for their support of the Sports and Learning Center, the League, and this community.”
McAlpin is hoping parties like this and everything else the center can provide will continue to impress long into its future.
"The community has loved every single day that they're seeing new events, new ideas come into this facility that makes them feel like this is something that we can look forward five years, 10 years, 20 years down the road," he said. “The sky’s the limit with everything we can do.”
"It's fun. It's an awesome experience," Antwon added. "I'm here with my friends, my family, everyone that's close to me that I love."
