LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new booster shot in the fight against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the new, updated bivalent COVID-19 booster, which provides additional protection against the newer omicron variants.
"What's different about it is it's more targeted for some of the new variants we're seeing in the community, the omicron variant and things like that," said Dr. Eric Yazel, health officer for Clark County, Indiana.
Yazel said the Clark County Health Department began administering the new booster shot around Labor Day.
"We've have much more (community) interest in it than we had over the last few months before it came out," Yazel said. "We'd really seen our vaccination rates kind of trickle down to not much. I think most everybody's either up-to-date and boosted or has made the decision not to get vaccinated. And with this new booster coming out, I think a lot of people were waiting for it, because they knew it had some promising data and that it would be a good choice."
People who are at least 12 years old can get the Pfizer booster, and the Moderna booster is approved for people 18 and older. Norton Healthcare said people who have received other booster shots can also get this booster as long as they wait two months after their most recent booster. Similarly, doctors said people first must receive the two dose original vaccine series but two months after that can receive this booster.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said if someone tests positive for COVID-19, he recommends waiting three months after that date to receive the bivalent booster.
At this time, the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is not available for those under 12 years old.
Harris said the Floyd County Health Department is hosting walk-in vaccine clinics daily this week from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
"It is important for people to get," Harris said. "This is the first vaccine that's included direct treatment aimed at he at the BA variants."
Norton Healthcare is planning public vaccine clinics for early next month.
Norton Healthcare is offering the bivalent booster to anyone age 12 and older who is at least two months out from their last COVID-19 shot. Please visit https://t.co/78s5g4ntvm to find a vaccination location near you and schedule online. pic.twitter.com/Lmfls9EJly— Norton Healthcare (@Norton_Health) September 20, 2022
"We know that in Jefferson County right now, there are a lot of COVID cases, a lot of COVID transmission, and this new bivalent booster provides the best protection against future COVID infections," said Dr. Kris Bryant with Norton Healthcare. "Because, as you all know, even if you've been infected once with COVID, you can be affected again."
For those wondering about side effects from the shot, Yazel said just like with the previous COVID-19 vaccines, those vary from person to person. He said some people had no side effects, while others mentioned feeling flu-like symptoms for 12-18 hours.
"I think it's reasonable to expect kind of a similar range of symptoms with this," he said.
Doctors said people can get this vaccine the same day as they get the flu shot.
The booster is available at several local health departments. Many ask that people make an appointment in advance. Harris also said some pharmacies have the vaccine available.
