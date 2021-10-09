LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new weekly October event is spotlighting Black-owned businesses in Louisville.
The Black Farmers' Market Tour was held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday.
Various farms and producers were featured, along with other types of businesses. The idea is that the touring event, which travels to different locations each week, will give people an opportunity to learn about healthy food options and eat local.
The Urban League says it's part of a larger plan to increase the number of Black-owned businesses in the area.
"As you see the federal funding coming in, what we hope we'll be able to do is get the government to use some of those funds to be able to support and grow those who haven't really been able to get access to capital always," Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of Louisville Urban League, said. "Not only do we want folks to have the money to grow their business, but we want to make sure we're supporting them."
The Black Farmers' Market tour continues every Saturday in October, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Next Saturday, the market goes to the Parkland neighborhood at 3200 Greenwood Avenue.. On Oct. 23, it will be hosted at Black Market, 2313 West Market Street.
Opportunity Corner on South 18th Street is hosting the final stop on Oct. 30.
