LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you thought you saw a military helicopter making a landing at the fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon -- you were right.
It's not a sight you see every day in Louisville.
The Black Hawk Helicopter from Fort Knox landed at the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday afternoon, touching down right outside the south wing.
It's part of a display for the Street Rod Nationals happening later this week. That event starts Thursday and continues through Sunday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.