LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Street Rod Nationals Race is returning to Louisville in August.
The 54th annual event is stopping by the Kentucky Exposition Center from Aug. 3-6. There will be classic cars, live entertainment and more.
Organizers said the Street Rods Nationals are expected to draw around 30,000 people this year. Tickets are $19 for people 13 years and older, $6 for those 6 to 12 years old, and children under 5 get free admission.
To learn more about the National Street Road Association, click here.
