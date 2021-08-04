LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the 27th year for the Street Rod Nationals in Louisville.
The annual show is expected to generate more than $11.5 million for the city's economy.
One of the largest events of its kind in the world, it attracts over 30,000 participants to the city, with 10,000-15,000 vintage cars. About 6,000 cars are expected in Louisville for the event, including street rods, classic and muscle cars from the 50s through the 90s.
About 40 vintage cars paraded to Paristown Pointe Wednesday morning to kick off the event.
Last year, the event was the largest in Louisville during the COVID pandemic.
This year's show runs Aug. 5-8 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC). Participants and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors. The family friendly attraction has plenty of activities to keep kids busy, vendors with parts from specialty manufacturers, several technical seminars and a "Builder's Showcase."
NSRA - STREET ROD PARADE 2021 8-4-2021 (7).JPG
The National Street Rod Association did its annual parade from the Kentucky Expo Center on Wednesday. This year, the vehicles went to Paristown in Louisville. Aug. 4, 2021
NSRA - STREET ROD PARADE 2021 8-4-2021 (7).JPG
The National Street Rod Association did its annual parade from the Kentucky Expo Center on Wednesday. This year, the vehicles went to Paristown in Louisville. Aug. 4, 2021
Tickets are $19 for everyone 13 and older, $6 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
CLICK HERE for more information. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.