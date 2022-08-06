LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chrome and fancy cars are front and center this weekend for the 28th annual Street Rod Nationals.
More than 10,000 cars are lined up and showing off at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Owners stood proudly next to their cars Saturday as fans walked by and talked cars to any and everyone.
The last two years were scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it's full throttle.
"It's a good time," said John Schiavone, one of the car owners. "You get to meet so many new people, and most of these car people are all friendly. Honestly, they all honor one another's car, because we do a lot of work to these cars. I am a Chevy guy, but I can appreciate a nice Ford."
The Street Rod Nationals brings in an estimated $17 million to the local economy.
The show continues starting at 8 a.m. Sunday with awards at 1 p.m.
