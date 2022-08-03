LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are plenty of old cars rolling through Louisville this week with polished chrome and fancy paint jobs.
The Street Rod Nationals returns to Louisville for its 28th year at the Kentucky Exposition Center, and the festivities kicked off with the annual parade of cars through 4th Street Live! downtown Wednesday.
More than 10,000 street rods, customs, muscle cars and street machines will be on display. Car fans know that street rods are vintage vehicles made before 1949 that have been modernized with everything from air conditioning to cruise control.
Thousands of spectators will be able to stroll through the hundreds of cars parked at the Expo Center to talk to owners and see the mix of old and new cars up close.
The Street Rod Nationals also includes exhibits, a builders showcase, an auto parts swap meet, seminars, an arts and crafts fair, children's activities and live entertainment.
53rd Street Rod Nationals 2022
Kentucky Exposition Center
Aug. 4-7
- $19: 13 years and older
- $6: Children 6-12
- $40: Family pack (2 adults & 3 children)
- Children 5 and under FREE when accompanied by an adult
Click here to see the National Street Rod Association website.
