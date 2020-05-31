Black Lives Matter Louisville held a "healing ceremony" on Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center after three nights of protesting in the city demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After days of protests across Louisville, healing and peace took center stage on the steps of the KFC Yum! Center Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds of people joined Black Lives Matter Louisville with a defining and undeniable message that echoed across Main Street downtown for a healing ceremony.
"We didn't come here to unify over the hatred of police," Jecorey Arthur, Simmons College of Kentucky professor, said. "We didn't come here to unify over the hatred of government or the hatred of Mayor Fischer. We came here to unify over the love of black life."
Many in the crowd were witnesses to chaos that often unfolded over the last three days in the city. Protests on the streets of downtown Louisville turned to riots: broken glass, graffiti and businesses looted on Friday. Shots rang out in a crowd of protesters on Thursday, injuring seven people.
Matthew McClendon, 29, described the last few days with one word: Surreal.
Tension grew over the death of former EMT Breonna Taylor at the hands of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department, colliding with the same hurt and anger that has sparked civil unrest and protests through the country after the shooting deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and George Floyd in Minneapolis.
IMAGES | Black Lives Matter Louisville holds 'healing ceremony' after three nights of protests
Black Lives Matter Louisville held a "healing ceremony" on Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center after three nights of protesting in the city demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13.
"It is for Breonna Taylor, who wasn't safe in the space of her own home. It is for Ahmaud Arbery, who wasn't safe jogging in the space of a street. It is for George Floyd, who died in a space with an officer's knee on his neck for nine minutes. And it is for mother, who stood in a cotton field, picking cotton for 80 cents a day," local author and activist, Hannah Drake, said.
The city has been left stained, scared and in some places, destroyed. Sunday's crowd formed for healing and peace, with all shades, colors and classes coming together.
"It's just (the) feeling of helplessness, but honestly my feelings aren't the important ones here. It's people of color that need to be heard," Clare Olberz said.
But one question still lingers: Will darkness bring more rage to the city streets?
"Breaking things, destroying ... this is unacceptable. And the reason it is unacceptable is because it shouldn't happen, and it won't happen if we create the environment where people know their humanity is honored, recognized and accounted for," Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker, D-43, said to the crowd.
Louisville has reached a pivotal chapter in its history, and the end of the story is still being written.