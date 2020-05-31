LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More local activist groups are calling for police accountability in the death of Breonna Taylor.
The Kentucky Alliance against Racial Political Repression, which was founded by some of Louisville's most prominent civil right leaders, made a statement Sunday about the former EMT who was shot and killed by officers during a police raid at an apartment in south Louisville.
The Kentucky Alliance is calling for a transparent investigation into Taylor's death and for the officers involved to be fired and charged. The group also wants the city to address Louisville Metro Police Department's use of force policies.
"Once again LMPD has shown itself incapable of providing for public safety without a reckless use of force that time and time again is directed against black and other people of color in our community," Kentucky Alliance members said in a statement Sunday.
The alliance says it stands with Taylor's family and all those seeking justice for her.
