LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maximum security inmates at the Hall of Justice used a water cooler to break an interior dorm window and destroyed other property early Sunday morning. In a release from Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, staff and the Special Operations Response Team were able to get the situation under control.
According to the release, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, nine inmates were able to escape through the broken window into an interior walkway on the secure side of the jail where other inmates are housed. That's where the inmates used a table to break additional dorm windows, allowing approximately 20 inmates to enter the walkway and destroy property, including chairs, a computer, and equipment, in addition to five dorm windows and seven atrium windows.
All the inmates were moved to other housing. Four inmates had minor injuries and were treated at the scene by jail medical staff; three were later transported to the hospital by EMS, where they were treated and released back to LMDC.
According to the release, no jail staff were injured. None of the inmates involved in the disturbance were in custody due to the protest-related activity this week.
The damaged windows are expected to be replaced today. An investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.