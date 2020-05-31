LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer held a news conference Sunday morning following the city's third night of protests. While the mayor says both the tone and size of Saturday's protests were distinctively smaller than Thursday and Friday's protests, the city saw violence with dozens of people arrested.
According to Mayor Fischer, there were several reports of shots fired with approximately 40 people arrested overnight.
Five LMPD officers were shot at in the area of 9th and Broadway around midnight. An LMPD vehicle with three officers inside was hit by at least one bullet. Two officers outside of the vehicle felt another bullet pass by them. No officers were hurt.
Several small fires were set, including several trash cans and at a vacant building off South Campbell and East Gray Streets. Buildings were looted and burglarized.
The dusk to dawn curfew will remain in effect again Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
The cleanup is underway in several parts of Louisville with volunteers welcome. Fischer says the city will soon provide more information on how people can help.
Metro Corrections is also dealing with a disturbance by inmates. About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Fischer says maximum security inmates at the Hall of Justice used a water cooler to break an interior dorm window and destroyed other property early Sunday morning. Staff and the Special Operations Response Team were able to get the situation under control.
Nine inmates were able to escape through the broken window into an interior walkway on the secure side of the jail where other inmates are housed. That's where the inmates used a table to break additional dorm windows, allowing approximately 20 inmates to enter the walkway and destroy property, including chairs, a computer, and equipment, in addition to five dorm windows and seven atrium windows.
Related stories:
- Inmates break through windows, destroy property at Hall of Justice
- Curfew, increased police and National Guard presence mark third night of Louisville protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
- IMAGES | The morning after: Damage from protests in downtown Louisville
- CRAWFORD COMMENTARY | Injustice, protests, violence -- will this cycle be different?
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.