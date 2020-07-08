LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time to strap up your belt buckles and dust off your boots; a country music concert is coming to town near you.
Blake Shelton has announced a new drive-in tour with Encore Promotions, and Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins are coming along for the ride.
"This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said in a news release. "I'm excited we're getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God's Country' and we might even introduce something brand new!
"So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!"
The one-night-only concert was filmed exclusively for drive-in theaters across the country and will be aired at more than 300 venues nationwide. The performance will air in six Kentucky cities, including the Sauerbeck Family Drive In in La Grange, Kentucky.
Tickets, which go on sale Tuesday, will be sold per car, which will be capped at six people per vehicle. For more ticket information, click here.
Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report from CNN, Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice are among some of the musicians to have performed at these events.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.