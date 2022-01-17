LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was known as “The Greatest” and one of Louisville’s own, his passion for giving translated into the building named after him.
Monday, the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville hosted its first ever blood drive in honor of Muhammad Ali, who would have turned 80 Monday. Ali died in June of 2016.
“He liked celebrating it here because we would open the center up for people to come and visit,” Ali’s widow Lonnie told WDRB News. “When Muhammad left this world he left it, he believes he left it in a better place then when he found it.”
Lonnie Ali spent the day looking at photos around the building and also rolled up her sleeve to donate blood at the event. She said donation is especially important now since the supply levels around the country are critically low.
To spread the message of helping others, the center hosted its first blood drive along with the American Red Cross.
Each one of the available slots filled up throughout the day also – one that coincided with Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday.
Monday was also memorable for Marilyn Jackson, who started her new position as the Ali Center’s President and CEO.
“The center has really been open to celebrate both of these great men and to really recognize one of their big principals which was giving and giving back,” said Jackson.
Also in honor of Ali’s birthday, the center received a $2 million donation from businessman Anthony Pratt to be used for future programs at the Center.
Lonnie Ali said she hopes blood drive will become tradition – especially since the need for blood is at an all-time high. The Center is looking at holding a second drive in June during the Ali Festival.
“The importance of service was heavy on Muhammad's heart and his mind and it sort of guided his life,” said Lonnie Ali.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.