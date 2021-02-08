LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Harley-Davidson held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday as it prepares to move to another location in east Louisville.
The motorcycle dealership is currently located near Blankenbaker Parkway in Middletown but plans to move to Terra Crossing Boulevard near Old Henry Road off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The new location will give the dealership more space and bring it closer to the Lewis and Clark Bridge, which leads to southern Indiana.
"I believe that this is really the end of the town that is growing," said Evan Schipper, owner of the Harley-Davidson Dealership. "There's a lot of great things happening here in this development. There's a lot of traffic that comes this way, and I think that we're going to capture a lot more business being right here."
The new location is set to open in the fall of 2021.
