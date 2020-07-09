LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A business known for its popular charcuterie boards has opened a new restaurant.
Board and You now has a brick-and-mortar location on Pearl Street in New Albany. The business has a bistro, a wine bar and catering services.
Board and You has already expanded its business to Indianapolis.
"A little over a year ago, I was making a charcuterie board for Easter, and whenever we decided to make this and bring this to our family, we realized we did create something special," co-owner Sean Lara said. "Everyone gathered around it, and it was the centerpiece of the party, and Zach and I said, 'Let's make something of this.'"
This Bistro will feature handcrafted cocktails and wine tastings.
