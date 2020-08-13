LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Russell, the retired former pastor of Southeast Christian Church, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Russell announced the diagnosis in a Facebook post.
"Yesterday I tested positive for Covid-19," Russell posted. "As I've mentioned in recent blog posts, catching the coronavirus wasn't something that I feared or became anxious about. (Philippians 4:6-7) Nevertheless, for a few days, I had a low-grade fever and bad cough, but no severe symptoms."
Russell said he was scheduled to leave Thursday on a golf trip with friends, so he decided in advance to get tested, as a precaution.
"Much to my surprise (and disappointment), the test came back positive," Russell posted. "The nurse was somewhat cavalier about it, simply saying, 'Just take some cough medicine, and you should be okay.'"
Russell said his symptoms are mild.
"Today, other than a persistent cough, I feel almost normal, but it sure did knock a hole in my golf trip!" he posted. "I'm now quarantined, but I am doing well. And I still believe that God works all things together for good!"
Russell was the senior pastor at Southeast Christian Church for 40 years before retiring in 2006. According to his website, he continues to preach at churches and conferences throughout the United States as part of Bob Russell Ministries.
