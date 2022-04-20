LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male's body was found in a creek in Washington County on Wednesday evening.
People fishing in a conservation area in northeast Washington County found the body, and reported it to police, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said.
The body was found "partially in the water" a short distance off State Route 39.
Huls added that the death investigation is not connected to the other death investigation in Washington County of a 5-year-old whose body was found in a suitcase over the weekend.
"I don't believe it has anything to do with the case currently in Washington County with a boy that was found in the suitcase," Huls said. "We at this time don't have any reason to believe there's any foul play, but it's very early in the investigation."
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is handling the investigation. Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.
This story may be updated.
