GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a Glendale man was found Wednesday after he went missing in his canoe over the weekend.
Hardin County EMS director Joey Scott said Bryan Henderson, 37, went into Valley Creek during heavy rains Saturday night. His canoe was later found.
Scott said the family last saw Henderson about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities were notified Monday and began searching Valley Creek, which feeds into the Nolin River, but divers weren't able to go into the water until about 8 a.m. Wednesday because of conditions. Henderson's body was discovered about 9:30 a.m.
Scott said Henderson had lived in the area his entire life and was familiar with local waterways. He asked for prayers for the Henderson family, which he said had been through a lot in the past few days.
Multiple counties and jurisdictions helped in the search.
